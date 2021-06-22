Solstein Capital LLC Invests $261,000 in Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NYSEARCA:NORW)

Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NYSEARCA:NORW) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in Global X MSCI Norway ETF by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 29,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 11,787 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Global X MSCI Norway ETF by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 35,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 11,534 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Global X MSCI Norway ETF by 401.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 29,504 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Global X MSCI Norway ETF by 365.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 41,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global X MSCI Norway ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000.

Shares of NORW traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.54. The stock had a trading volume of 22,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,105. Global X MSCI Norway ETF has a 52 week low of $9.21 and a 52 week high of $15.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.64.

