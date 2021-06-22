Solstein Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000. Boyd Gaming accounts for approximately 1.1% of Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BYD. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 240.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 253.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 30.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 30.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BYD traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.72. 6,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,021. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1-year low of $17.43 and a 1-year high of $71.00.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $753.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.45 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.22%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

BYD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Boyd Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.07.

In related news, CEO Keith Smith sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $4,566,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,326,958 shares in the company, valued at $80,785,203.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $2,017,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,552,399. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,068 shares of company stock valued at $8,170,806 over the last 90 days. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

