Solstein Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000. Boyd Gaming accounts for approximately 1.1% of Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BYD. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 240.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 253.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 30.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 30.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:BYD traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.72. 6,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,021. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1-year low of $17.43 and a 1-year high of $71.00.
BYD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Boyd Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.07.
In related news, CEO Keith Smith sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $4,566,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,326,958 shares in the company, valued at $80,785,203.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $2,017,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,552,399. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,068 shares of company stock valued at $8,170,806 over the last 90 days. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Boyd Gaming Company Profile
Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.
See Also: Pattern Day Trader
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD).
Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.