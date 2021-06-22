Solstein Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 23,450 Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO)

Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000. Solstein Capital LLC owned 0.10% of Pure Cycle at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PCYO. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Cycle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Cycle by 281.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Cycle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Cycle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Cycle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. 63.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PCYO remained flat at $$13.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,047. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.46. Pure Cycle Co. has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $16.63. The firm has a market cap of $323.21 million, a P/E ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.65.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 88.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised Pure Cycle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of master planned community; and oil and gas leasing business.

