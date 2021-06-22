Solstein Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Solstein Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Meridian Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 2,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,130,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 14,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,281,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period.

Shares of IWM stock traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $225.60. 677,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,895,584. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $224.39. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $136.29 and a 12-month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

