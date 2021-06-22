SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) Position Trimmed by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,979 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in SP Plus were worth $4,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SP Plus by 45.0% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 11,350 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of SP Plus by 20.3% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 417,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,679,000 after acquiring an additional 70,400 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SP Plus by 8.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SP Plus by 49.0% during the first quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 49,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SP Plus by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,765,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,898,000 after acquiring an additional 52,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

SP stock opened at $31.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $725.16 million, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.95. SP Plus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.29 and a fifty-two week high of $36.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.34. SP Plus had a negative net margin of 13.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $128.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SP Plus Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SP. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of SP Plus from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SP Plus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates through Commercial, Aviation, and Other segments. It provides on-site parking management, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services.

