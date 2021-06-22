SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Acquired by ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF accounts for about 3.1% of ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $5,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SRLN. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $342,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 158,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,248,000 after buying an additional 17,905 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 27,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 165.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 307,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,037,000 after acquiring an additional 191,700 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SRLN traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,684. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $43.00 and a 12 month high of $46.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.97.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.