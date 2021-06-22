SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,715 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $3,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 32.6% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000.

NYSEARCA:SPTS opened at $30.63 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $30.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.67.

