Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Trading Down 5.3%

Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) fell 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.96 and last traded at $3.96. 31,598 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,664,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.18.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Get Spectrum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a market cap of $641.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.46.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.08. On average, analysts anticipate that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,173,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,844,000 after purchasing an additional 352,449 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 531.6% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 584,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 491,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include ROLONTIS, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.