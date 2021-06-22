SPINDLE (SPD) Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 22nd. One SPINDLE coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded down 27.8% against the U.S. dollar. SPINDLE has a market cap of $241,287.97 and approximately $86.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,882.30 or 1.00178297 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00028700 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00007698 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $106.81 or 0.00315803 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $258.23 or 0.00763485 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.09 or 0.00375762 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006017 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00057279 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003435 BTC.

SPINDLE Coin Profile

SPINDLE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,521,566,087 coins. The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone . SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

SPINDLE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPINDLE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

