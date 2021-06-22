Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 88,138 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,347,818 shares.The stock last traded at $138.50 and had previously closed at $125.49.

SPLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Splunk from $225.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Splunk from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $265.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Splunk from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Splunk from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.83 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.30.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $502.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.85 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 49.90% and a negative net margin of 46.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 8,114 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $1,123,626.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 341,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,254,915.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Child sold 1,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total value of $211,587.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,327 shares of company stock worth $5,678,379 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Splunk by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 219 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt increased its position in Splunk by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 10,317 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust raised its stake in Splunk by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 21,250 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its stake in Splunk by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the software company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Splunk by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

