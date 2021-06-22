Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $550 million-570 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $561.36 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Splunk from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a sector weight rating and set a $179.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Splunk from $206.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a $215.00 target price (down previously from $240.00) on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $184.40.

SPLK stock traded up $14.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $139.97. 195,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,347,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.83 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.30. Splunk has a 12 month low of $110.28 and a 12 month high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $502.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.85 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 49.90% and a negative net margin of 46.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Splunk will post -5.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jason Child sold 1,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total value of $211,587.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 8,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $1,123,626.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 341,240 shares in the company, valued at $47,254,915.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,327 shares of company stock worth $5,678,379 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

