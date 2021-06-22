Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin Sells 47,600 Shares

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 47,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total value of $4,214,028.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 21st, Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 4,400 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $397,452.00.
- On Wednesday, May 19th, Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 17,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $977,500.00.
- On Thursday, April 22nd, Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 54,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.27, for a total value of $3,200,580.00.
Shares of Sprout Social stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.53. 694,304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,626. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of -174.10 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.29. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.55 and a 52 week high of $91.85.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Sprout Social by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sprout Social during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,200,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sprout Social during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,706,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sprout Social during the 1st quarter worth approximately $573,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Sprout Social by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,235,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,105,000 after acquiring an additional 27,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. BTIG Research upped their target price on Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sprout Social currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.27.
Sprout Social Company Profile
Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.
