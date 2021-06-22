Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin Sells 47,600 Shares

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 47,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total value of $4,214,028.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 4,400 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $397,452.00.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 17,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $977,500.00.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 54,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.27, for a total value of $3,200,580.00.

Shares of Sprout Social stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.53. 694,304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,626. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of -174.10 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.29. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.55 and a 52 week high of $91.85.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Sprout Social by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sprout Social during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,200,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sprout Social during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,706,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sprout Social during the 1st quarter worth approximately $573,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Sprout Social by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,235,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,105,000 after acquiring an additional 27,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. BTIG Research upped their target price on Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sprout Social currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.27.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

