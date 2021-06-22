Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Price Target Increased to GBX 640 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 580 ($7.58) to GBX 640 ($8.36) in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on STAN. Barclays lifted their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 490 ($6.40) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 670 ($8.75) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 520.73 ($6.80).

Shares of Standard Chartered stock opened at GBX 471.60 ($6.16) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 498.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.70. Standard Chartered has a one year low of GBX 334.25 ($4.37) and a one year high of GBX 533.20 ($6.97).

In related news, insider Andrew Nigel (Andy) Halford sold 9,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 513 ($6.70), for a total transaction of £51,099.93 ($66,762.39).

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

