Steelcase (SCS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, June 23rd. Analysts expect Steelcase to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $677.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.40 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 1.01%. Steelcase’s revenue was down 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE SCS opened at $14.42 on Tuesday. Steelcase has a twelve month low of $9.47 and a twelve month high of $16.84. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.55 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

In other news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 65,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $914,046. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 12.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SCS. Benchmark upgraded Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Steelcase in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

