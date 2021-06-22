StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $37.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “StepStone Group Inc. is a private markets investment firm focused on providing investment solutions and advisory and data services to its clients. StepStone Group Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Get StepStone Group alerts:

NASDAQ:STEP opened at $33.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.62. StepStone Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.72 and a fifty-two week high of $41.00.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $76.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.68 million. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that StepStone Group will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STEP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,583,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,676,000 after buying an additional 265,049 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in StepStone Group by 295.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,764,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812,621 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in StepStone Group by 343.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,591,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782,548 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in StepStone Group by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,687,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,800,000 after acquiring an additional 786,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in StepStone Group by 20.6% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,404,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,815,000 after purchasing an additional 411,210 shares during the period. 40.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on StepStone Group (STEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.