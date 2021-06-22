Streamr Market Cap Achieves $96.92 Million (DATA)

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. Streamr has a total market cap of $96.92 million and $38.14 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streamr coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000322 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Streamr has traded 34% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Streamr alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00054304 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003547 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00021098 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.52 or 0.00651031 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.67 or 0.00078370 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00039442 BTC.

About Streamr

Streamr (CRYPTO:DATA) is a coin. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 coins and its circulating supply is 884,250,679 coins. Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Streamr Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streamr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Streamr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Streamr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.