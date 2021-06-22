Substratum (SUB) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1,452.00

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. Substratum has a market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $1,452.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded down 15.5% against the US dollar. One Substratum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00051834 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003314 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00019218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003201 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $190.13 or 0.00607500 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00077576 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 coins. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net . The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum is developing an open-source foundation for the decentralized web, providing free and unrestricted access to content for a new Web 3.0. The Substratum Network is a worldwide collection of nodes that uses industry-leading cryptography to deliver secure content anywhere, all without the need for VPNs or Tor. Substratum wants to revolutionize the hosting industry with per-request billing via microtransactions, all handled by blockchain technology and artificial intelligence. “

Substratum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

