Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) PT Raised to C$18.50

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$16.50 to C$18.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SMU.UN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$15.00 to C$16.75 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James set a C$17.00 price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 12-month low of C$5.22 and a 12-month high of C$12.00.

