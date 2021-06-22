Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.570–0.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $233 million-236 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $233.86 million.Sumo Logic also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $-0.140–0.140 EPS.

Shares of SUMO traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.80. 3,288,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,518,443. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.79. Sumo Logic has a 1-year low of $15.80 and a 1-year high of $46.37.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $54.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.91) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sumo Logic will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on SUMO shares. BTIG Research cut their price target on Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen cut their price target on Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Sumo Logic from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Sumo Logic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.56.

In other Sumo Logic news, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christian Beedgen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total value of $745,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 299,712 shares of company stock worth $5,554,537 in the last 90 days. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

