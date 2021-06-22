Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Director Leslie A. Dach Sells 10,927 Shares

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Director Leslie A. Dach sold 10,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total value of $487,016.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of RUN stock opened at $50.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Sunrun Inc. has a one year low of $18.43 and a one year high of $100.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.41. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of -60.42 and a beta of 2.07.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $334.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.42 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RUN shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Sunrun in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on Sunrun from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sunrun from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Sunrun from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 48.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,994 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 246,292 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,088,000 after acquiring an additional 98,813 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth about $18,767,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth about $8,581,000. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

