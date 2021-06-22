Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Shares Sold by Capital Growth Management LP

Capital Growth Management LP cut its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,040,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 140,000 shares during the quarter. Sunstone Hotel Investors makes up approximately 2.3% of Capital Growth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Capital Growth Management LP owned 0.94% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $25,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHO. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 506,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,741,000 after buying an additional 14,471 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 204.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 49,403 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 134,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 60,663 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,311,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,794,000 after buying an additional 2,437,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 374,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 185,046 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel David M. Klein sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $332,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 128,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,648.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SHO traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $12.86. The stock had a trading volume of 16,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,076,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 4.63. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $13.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 1.39.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.12). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 15.36% and a negative net margin of 233.85%. The company had revenue of $50.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHO. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.88.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

