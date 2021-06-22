Suretly Price Reaches $0.16 on Exchanges (SUR)

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. During the last seven days, Suretly has traded 22.7% lower against the dollar. Suretly has a market capitalization of $36,783.94 and $78.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Suretly coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000463 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00054324 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003469 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00020360 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $217.66 or 0.00643992 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00078027 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00038629 BTC.

Suretly Coin Profile

Suretly is a coin. Its launch date was August 13th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,290 coins. The official website for Suretly is www.suretly.com . Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Suretly is a provider of an international crowd vouching platform. The company offers users an investment alternative called crowdvouching, which allows customers to make money vouching for people who need an urgent loan. This system works in a similar fashion with peer-2-peer lending, but customers do not lend money to each other directly. Instead, they vouch for borrowers who apply for a loan through lending partners. Customers can find borrowers that are looking for their loan’s guarantors. The voucher can check the borrower’s profile and choose whether to vouch for the borrower if their default risk and earning amount suit them. “

Suretly Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suretly should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Suretly using one of the exchanges listed above.

