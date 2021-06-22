SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Bought by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 220.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,646 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $1,106,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 414,952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,845,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 39.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 72,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000,000 after buying an additional 20,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 1,789.0% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 20,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,230,000 after buying an additional 19,625 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SIVB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. SVB Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $566.60.

In related news, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.27, for a total value of $72,932.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,461.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 4,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.61, for a total value of $2,776,496.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,918.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,337 shares of company stock worth $5,404,025. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $553.47 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $563.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $199.70 and a 1 year high of $608.84.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 20.13%. SVB Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 28.81 earnings per share for the current year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

