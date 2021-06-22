Swarm 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $33,876.00 (SWM)

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded down 13.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. Swarm has a market capitalization of $3.88 million and $33,876.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swarm coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0497 or 0.00000153 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Swarm has traded 28.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Swarm Profile

Swarm (SWM) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 coins and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 coins. Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swarm’s official website is www.swarmnetwork.org . The official message board for Swarm is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm Fund is creating a market model that allows users to invest crypto assets into real assets and deploy traditional capital into real markets in a new way. With their infrastructure, investors can create and operate asset-backed tokens and participate in a composite of wealth creation. SWM is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Swarm Coin Trading

