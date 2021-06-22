Swerve (SWRV) Hits Market Capitalization of $6.85 Million

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded down 30.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 22nd. Swerve has a total market cap of $6.85 million and $5.19 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swerve coin can currently be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00001801 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Swerve has traded 41.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003432 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00051982 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003281 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00018349 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003435 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.60 or 0.00598736 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00077599 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Swerve Coin Profile

SWRV is a coin. Its launch date was September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 15,019,647 coins and its circulating supply is 13,042,029 coins. The official website for Swerve is swerve.fi . Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

Buying and Selling Swerve

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swerve should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swerve using one of the exchanges listed above.

