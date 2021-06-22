Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $135.03 Million

Brokerages expect that Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) will post $135.03 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Switch’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $136.00 million and the lowest is $133.40 million. Switch posted sales of $126.92 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Switch will report full-year sales of $554.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $547.60 million to $578.11 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $625.55 million, with estimates ranging from $607.00 million to $686.13 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Switch.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Switch had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

SWCH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Switch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.44.

In other Switch news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total value of $1,045,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 637,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,337,548.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Erin Thomas Morton sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $1,824,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 578,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,549,158.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,345,576 shares of company stock worth $26,693,891. Company insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWCH. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Switch by 109.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Switch by 48.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Switch by 561.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 4,518 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Switch in the first quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Switch in the first quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors own 39.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SWCH traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,300,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,329,729. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 90.67 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.21. Switch has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $21.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

