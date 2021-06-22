Tadpole Finance (TAD) Market Cap Achieves $2.15 Million

Tadpole Finance (CURRENCY:TAD) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. One Tadpole Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $9.34 or 0.00028628 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Tadpole Finance has traded down 27.3% against the dollar. Tadpole Finance has a market cap of $2.15 million and approximately $5,648.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003069 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00046997 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.28 or 0.00114255 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.57 or 0.00154979 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000167 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32,586.52 or 0.99860193 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003010 BTC.

About Tadpole Finance

Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 230,376 coins. Tadpole Finance’s official Twitter account is @TadpoleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Tadpole Finance is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b . Tadpole Finance’s official website is tadpole.finance/index.html

Buying and Selling Tadpole Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tadpole Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

