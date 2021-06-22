TAG Immobilien AG (ETR:TEG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

TAG Immobilien AG (ETR:TEG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €25.83 ($30.39).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Nord/LB set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Warburg Research set a €28.50 ($33.53) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Get TAG Immobilien alerts:

Shares of TAG Immobilien stock traded down €0.09 ($0.11) during trading on Thursday, reaching €27.24 ($32.05). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,823. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €25.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01. TAG Immobilien has a fifty-two week low of €20.96 ($24.66) and a fifty-two week high of €28.14 ($33.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.84, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.82.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company managed approximately 88,300 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for TAG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.