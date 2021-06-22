Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Purchased by Covington Investment Advisors Inc.

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for 1.4% of Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $5,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 55.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,359,000 after purchasing an additional 19,225 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 38.8% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $4,151,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 505,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,364,000 after buying an additional 18,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 19.3% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 158,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,702,000 after buying an additional 25,561 shares in the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on TSM. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Argus assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.17.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.06. The stock had a trading volume of 268,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,426,221. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $55.32 and a twelve month high of $142.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.32.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 38.86%. The firm had revenue of $12.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.83 billion. Analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.3917 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.18%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

