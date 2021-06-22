Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stake Increased by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 684.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,125 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth about $1,059,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 19,174 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,199,381 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $211,726,000 after purchasing an additional 129,663 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. 78.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Target from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Target from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.06.

Shares of TGT opened at $233.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.16. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $116.73 and a 12 month high of $236.80.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.87%.

In related news, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total transaction of $1,037,481.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,199.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $443,742.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,366 shares of company stock valued at $9,144,828 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

