Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $260 million-270 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $251.50 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Target Hospitality from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Northland Securities upgraded Target Hospitality from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $1.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Target Hospitality from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Target Hospitality from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Target Hospitality has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.44.

Get Target Hospitality alerts:

NASDAQ:TH traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.85. 2,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,401. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.24. The company has a market cap of $389.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 2.05. Target Hospitality has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $4.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $45.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 million. Target Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 43.57% and a negative net margin of 22.32%. As a group, research analysts expect that Target Hospitality will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Target Hospitality stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.11% of Target Hospitality worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 18.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, Government, and TCPL Keystone. The company owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 13,800 beds across 26 communities.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.