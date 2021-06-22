Tarsadia Capital LLC Invests $8.65 Million in Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP)

Tarsadia Capital LLC bought a new position in Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 163,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,651,000. Viant Technology makes up 2.3% of Tarsadia Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Tarsadia Capital LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Viant Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Viant Technology during the first quarter valued at about $55,149,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Viant Technology during the first quarter valued at about $40,124,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Viant Technology during the first quarter valued at about $23,081,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Viant Technology during the first quarter valued at about $16,653,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Viant Technology during the first quarter valued at about $8,776,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Viant Technology alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on DSP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viant Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viant Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.67.

Shares of Viant Technology stock traded down $0.91 on Tuesday, reaching $27.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,783. Viant Technology Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.59 and a 1 year high of $69.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.77.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $26.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Viant Technology Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Viant Technology

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Viant Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viant Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.