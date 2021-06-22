Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 937 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 2.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 84,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 30.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 713,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,343,000 after acquiring an additional 168,037 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 160.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 464,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,228,000 after acquiring an additional 286,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MSM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, William Blair upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. MSC Industrial Direct currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

MSM stock opened at $89.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 1.11. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.09 and a twelve month high of $96.23.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.77 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 21.19% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

In related news, SVP Steve Armstrong sold 23,483 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total transaction of $2,115,818.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,518. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 10,600 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total value of $996,824.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,665.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,168 shares of company stock valued at $4,832,563. Insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

