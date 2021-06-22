Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Holdings in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1,038.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. 99.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock opened at $62.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.55. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a twelve month low of $28.37 and a twelve month high of $68.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $472.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.95 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

In other Altra Industrial Motion news, VP Glenn E. Deegan sold 1,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total value of $73,939.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,546,437.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carl R. Christenson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,093,382. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,977,540. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

