Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) by 54.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 900.0% during the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. 48.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 1,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $45,282.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,282.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jason Mironov sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $12,640,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,566,243 shares of company stock worth $252,363,608. Insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZI opened at $51.98 on Tuesday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.83 and a fifty-two week high of $60.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.02. The stock has a market cap of $20.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,299.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.49 million. ZoomInfo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

ZI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.48.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

