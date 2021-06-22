Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Position in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in The Howard Hughes were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HHC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in The Howard Hughes by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after acquiring an additional 8,409 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Howard Hughes by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in The Howard Hughes by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in The Howard Hughes by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Howard Hughes by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,726,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,234,000 after acquiring an additional 81,067 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on HHC. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of The Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Howard Hughes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.75.

The Howard Hughes stock opened at $103.44 on Tuesday. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 12-month low of $46.70 and a 12-month high of $113.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 178.35 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.63). The Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $190.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.88) earnings per share. The Howard Hughes’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Allen J. Model bought 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.17 per share, with a total value of $417,831.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,005,297.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

