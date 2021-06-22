Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 907 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,905 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 907 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Alarm.com were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 83,891 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,679,000 after buying an additional 11,791 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 746.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 204,106 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,115,000 after purchasing an additional 179,988 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 27,488 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised their target price on Alarm.com to $107.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group raised their target price on Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Imperial Capital raised Alarm.com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Alarm.com in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.61.

In related news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 7,125 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $622,653.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 241,024 shares in the company, valued at $21,063,087.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Daniel Ramos sold 6,480 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total value of $548,467.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,777,567.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,748 shares of company stock valued at $13,640,517. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alarm.com stock opened at $83.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.94. The company has a current ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.35 and a twelve month high of $108.67.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $172.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.58 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.