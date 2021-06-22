Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 448 Shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Phillips 66 Partners were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PSXP. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 6.2% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,664,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $306,063,000 after acquiring an additional 566,476 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,855,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,011,000 after acquiring an additional 513,414 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,614,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,644,000 after acquiring an additional 274,824 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 361,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,544,000 after acquiring an additional 164,676 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners during the first quarter worth $4,751,000. Institutional investors own 17.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on PSXP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.11.

Shares of NYSE PSXP opened at $40.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 1.20. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $21.28 and a fifty-two week high of $42.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.34.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $376.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.24 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 35.03%. Phillips 66 Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.67%. Phillips 66 Partners’s payout ratio is 97.77%.

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, stevedoring, storage, and fractionation of crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

