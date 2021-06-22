Team17 Group plc (OTCMKTS:TSVNF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Team17 Group plc (OTCMKTS:TSVNF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Peel Hunt raised Team17 Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised Team17 Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Investec raised Team17 Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TSVNF opened at $10.25 on Friday. Team17 Group has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $10.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.25.

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

