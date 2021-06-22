Tellor Price Reaches $33.81 (TRB)

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. In the last seven days, Tellor has traded down 30.8% against the US dollar. One Tellor coin can currently be bought for about $33.81 or 0.00099785 BTC on exchanges. Tellor has a total market cap of $58.08 million and approximately $66.21 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00053122 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003452 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00020269 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $217.65 or 0.00642388 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00076919 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00038051 BTC.

Tellor (CRYPTO:TRB) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 1,798,851 coins and its circulating supply is 1,717,857 coins. Tellor’s official website is tellor.io . The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor . Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.

