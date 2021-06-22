Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Trading Up 4.6%

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)’s share price was up 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $47.59 and last traded at $47.09. Approximately 26,385 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,098,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Teradata from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teradata in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Teradata from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.44.

Get Teradata alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 470.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.68.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.36 million. Teradata had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 1,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.73, for a total value of $55,900.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,522.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 6,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $352,758.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,659.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,227 shares of company stock valued at $600,256. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. P.A.W. Capital Corp bought a new position in Teradata during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Teradata in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Teradata during the first quarter worth $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradata in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Teradata by 165.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradata Company Profile (NYSE:TDC)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.