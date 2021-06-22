Terren S. Peizer Sells 11,000 Shares of Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Stock

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total value of $367,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of OTRK traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.42. The stock had a trading volume of 176,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,433. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.77. Ontrak, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.20 and a twelve month high of $99.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.90 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. Ontrak had a negative return on equity of 54.79% and a negative net margin of 20.77%. The firm had revenue of $28.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ontrak, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OTRK. Zacks Investment Research raised Ontrak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 22nd. B. Riley dropped their target price on Ontrak from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Ontrak in a report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Ontrak from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Ontrak from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ontrak has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ontrak by 596.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 230,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,512,000 after acquiring an additional 197,561 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ontrak in the first quarter valued at about $11,181,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ontrak by 199.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after acquiring an additional 121,322 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Ontrak by 205.3% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 10,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ontrak in the first quarter valued at about $254,000. 33.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ontrak Company Profile

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

