Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA cut its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 5.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 810 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Tesla were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in Tesla by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 50 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total value of $530,810.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,154,662.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.55, for a total transaction of $751,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,757 shares in the company, valued at $34,142,173.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,919 shares of company stock worth $77,836,763. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $590.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla to $812.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective (down previously from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $467.86.

Tesla stock opened at $620.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $598.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 620.83, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.99. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.43 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $643.90.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

