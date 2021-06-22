Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Holdings Increased by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,129,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $513,646,000 after acquiring an additional 549,323 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 16,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $186.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $171.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $186.26. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $122.35 and a 52 week high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.34%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TXN. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Longbow Research boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.23.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

