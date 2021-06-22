Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $93.22 Million

Brokerages forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) will announce sales of $93.22 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Texas Pacific Land’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $93.44 million and the lowest is $93.00 million. Texas Pacific Land posted sales of $54.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land will report full year sales of $390.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $378.28 million to $402.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $546.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Texas Pacific Land.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $6.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.68. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 58.70% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business had revenue of $84.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.22 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on TPL. BWS Financial raised their price objective on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,359.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,767.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

In other Texas Pacific Land news, CEO Tyler Glover purchased 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,503.93 per share, for a total transaction of $40,606.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,620.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 287 shares of company stock worth $460,345. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 381,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,717,000 after purchasing an additional 130,658 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 1,300.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,774,000 after purchasing an additional 148,846 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 149,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,229,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,068,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 67,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,029,000 after purchasing an additional 14,161 shares during the period. 55.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TPL traded down $3.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,590.00. 49,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,777. Texas Pacific Land has a fifty-two week low of $427.69 and a fifty-two week high of $1,773.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.10 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,558.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.46%.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

