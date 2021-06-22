Teza Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,265 Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Xylem by 7.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 2.3% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 4.6% in the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 10,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $116.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.66, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.85. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.92 and a 52-week high of $121.00.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.37%.

In other news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total value of $71,548.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,009.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total transaction of $105,658.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,939 shares of company stock worth $2,326,953. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XYL. Argus began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.17.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.