Teza Capital Management LLC Invests $819,000 in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $819,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Chubb by 272.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.56.

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $49,723.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,506. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 10,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.54, for a total value of $1,702,038.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,143,437.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,633 shares of company stock valued at $8,153,877. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $159.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $71.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $111.93 and a fifty-two week high of $179.01.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.07. Chubb had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

