Teza Capital Management LLC Takes $533,000 Position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,335 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,803,751 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $327,412,000 after buying an additional 482,169 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,336,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 163,444 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 2,261 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $90,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 2,500 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total transaction of $94,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,593 shares in the company, valued at $98,508.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 106,046 shares of company stock worth $4,014,147. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

URBN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Urban Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.14.

NASDAQ URBN opened at $36.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.38. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.41 and a 12 month high of $41.95. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.58.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $927.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.17 million. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.41) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

