Teza Capital Management LLC Takes $757,000 Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 25,568 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 123,333 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after buying an additional 24,332 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,829 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 19,260 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 214,575 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,362,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 61,750 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 20,600 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 33,220 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BEN opened at $32.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.97 and a 52 week high of $35.94.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.91%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BEN shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.90.

In related news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $81,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 20,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total transaction of $595,819.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,182 shares of company stock valued at $843,454. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

