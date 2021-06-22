Teza Capital Management LLC Takes Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.77.

In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 1,485 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total value of $230,026.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,045.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total transaction of $1,564,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,752.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 135,338 shares of company stock valued at $21,189,424 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRV opened at $148.65 on Tuesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $105.67 and a one year high of $162.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $37.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.74.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 33.59%.

The Travelers Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 20th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.